Former Metro CEO appointed to be Maryland's Secretary of Department of Transportation

ANAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore announced Tuesday the appointment of Paul J. Wiedefeld as Maryland's next Secretary of Transportation.

“Paul is an experienced leader whom I’m proud to have join my team,” said Moore. “Maryland deserves transportation options that will make us more competitive and more equitable, and I know that with Paul’s help we will create a transportation system that does just that."

Wiedefeld currently serves as the U.S. Northeast Transportation Business Director with the international architectural and engineering firm HDR. Before his role there, he served as the General Manager/CEO of the Washington Metro from 2015 to 2022.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve Maryland as its next Secretary of Transportation,” said Paul Wiedefeld. “I’m confident that with Governor Moore’s leadership we will transform our transportation system and make Maryland a state that leaves no one behind.”

Prior to taking the position with Metro, officials say Wiedefeld was the CEO of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for 10 years. He worked with numerous airlines during his tenure.

He also served as the Administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, managing day-to-day operations of the nation’s 13th largest transit system, including commuter rail, subway, light rail, buses, and paratransit.

"Paul is an accomplished professional with a demonstrated record of accomplishment as a transportation planner, administrator and visionary leader," said Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown. "Our work together both in Maryland and while I was on Capitol Hill involved many challenging issues that Paul navigated brilliantly—from ensuring workers safety during the pandemic to securing steady funding for WMATA. A brilliant decision by Governor Moore to invite Paul back into service for the people of Maryland."