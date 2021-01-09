Preparing for Ida, Gov. Hogan raises emergency management activation level in Maryland

Raising the activation level will allow emergency crews to coordinate an efficient statewide multi-agency response, Hogan said.

MARYLAND, USA — Gov. Larry Hogan is making sure Maryland emergency crews are prepared as remnants of Ida are expected to bring severe weather to the state Wednesday.

"This morning, I directed the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to raise its state activation level for Tropical Depression Ida. This will allow MEMA to coordinate an efficient statewide multi-agency response, and work in real time to address any local requests for assistance," Hogan said in a statement Wednesday.

Ida is expected to bring strong storms, with heavy rain and downpours to the region Wednesday.

Overnight storms already brought flooding to two apartment complexes in Rockville, displacing hundreds of people even before storms from Ida arrive.