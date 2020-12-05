x
Gordon Ramsay 'rescues' Ellicott City in TV special

The town will be featured on Ramsay's '24 Hours To Hell and Back' on Tuesday.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A Howard County town devastated by two flash floods is the subject of a new television special Tuesday night featuring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

In "24 Hours to Hell and Back: Save Our Town," Ramsay shines a spotlight on Ellicott City, Md., giving positive attention to the town after flash flooding wreaked havoc not once, but twice in two years -- 2016 and 2018.

The show was filmed in February and features Ramsay and his crew, along with the Maryland National Guard and the local community, helping to revitalize the town's restaurants and other landmarks.

But now, with the coronavirus pandemic, Ellicott City has been dealt another blow, along with the rest of the country.

Gov. Larry Hogan shared a trailer for the show on his Facebook page, writing in part, "As we approach the second anniversary of the historic flooding that devastated Ellicott City, Maryland's small businesses now face a much different crisis. I encourage Marylanders to continue supporting their local businesses with curbside pickup and delivery options as we prepare for Maryland’s safe and gradual reopening. We are all in this together, and we will get through this together."

The show promises to be Ramsay's "biggest rescue yet" and airs 8 p.m. Tuesday on Fox.

