Gordon Ramsay 'rescues' Ellicott City in TV special

Tonight at 8 p.m. ET, Ellicott City will be featured in a two-hour special episode of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back. I was pleased to join Gordon for the episode’s filming back in February as he partnered with the Maryland National Guard and the local community to support revitalization efforts at three local restaurants. As we approach the second anniversary of the historic flooding that devastated Ellicott City, Maryland’s small businesses now face a much different crisis. I encourage Marylanders to continue supporting their local businesses with curbside pickup and delivery options as we prepare for Maryland’s safe and gradual reopening. We are all in this together, and we will get through this together.