PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md.- A woman is dead after she was struck by a car early Sunday morning while helping a victim in a car crash.

Police said it happened around 4 a.m. in Prince George's County.

Preliminary investigation shows that the victim was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 near Route 410 when she saw the driver of a silver Pontiac Grand AM lose control of their car and hit the jersey wall.

Shortly after she got out of her car to see if the victim was okay, she was hit by an Infiniti G37.

The victim died at the scene.

The driver of the Infiniti remained on the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the College Park Barrack.

Charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WUSA