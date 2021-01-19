2 displaced after fire burns down 2-story house in Montgomery County

About 75 firefighters responded to the scene to battle the flames, officials say.

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Two people are displaced after firefighters were called to a heavy fire at a 2-story home in the Wheaton-Glenmont area in Montgomery County Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and EMS officials said.

The fire happened at 2720 Munson Street just before midnight, officials said. At the scene, fire crews noticed heavy flames throughout the home and were unable to find a missing resident.

Moments later, fire crews were later able to locate the occupant who they said didn't have serious injuries.

Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, officials said the fire started in the kitchen of the home before spreading. The resident in the home told fire officials that they noticed sparks and fire on top of a piece of furniture.

Officials also noticed that the residence had excessive storage. They believe the excessive storage and accumulation of combustible materials contributed to the large fire.

About 75 firefighters responded to the scene to battle the flames, officials said.

It is estimated that the fire caused almost $525,000 worth of damage.

