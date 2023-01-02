10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Montgomery County

Montgomery County police said the little girl suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

WHITE OAK, Md. — A young girl remains hospitalized after getting hit by a driver of a vehicle on New Year's Eve in White Oak, Maryland, police said.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police department were dispatched to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive around 5:31 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.

The young girl suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital, police said. The victim's identity has not been released.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene while authorities conducted their investigation.