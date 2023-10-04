Police: Girl seriously injured, 2 dogs killed after being hit by car

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A girl was seriously injured and two dogs are dead after being hit by a car in Montgomery County Monday evening.
According to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the area of Muncaster Mill Road between Bowie Mill Road and Needwood Road just before 4:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they learned a 17-year-old girl and two dogs were hit by a car.
Investigators say the teen was walking the two dogs around the Upper Rock Creek Trail when she was hit by the car. The girl was taken to an area hospital for help in critical condition.
The two dogs died from their injuries following the crash.
The driver stayed on scene following the collision.
