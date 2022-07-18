10-year-old swimmer found dead near Deep Point, Maryland

The missing girl was separated from a family member in the water.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — After a large-scale search near Deep Point, Maryland, a 10-year-old girl who was last seen swimming has been found dead.

Genesi Elizabeth Sosa-Bonilla went missing in the waters Sunday night, according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office along with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and various community members from the volunteer fire and rescue companies responded to Camp Meeryelande located at 15914 Camp Merryelande Road in Piney Point around 1 p.m. for a report of a swimmer in distress.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two 10-year-olds and a man were swimming in the water when the current pulled them away out into the Potomac River.

The Coast Guard said two family members lost sight of one another while swimming in the St. Mary's River. A good Samaritan nearby rescued one swimmer and took her to shore, but Sosa-Bonilla was last seen struggling in the water.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 helicopter, Charles County Fire Department Dive Team, along with United States Coast Guard helicopters, and drones from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, also responded to the scene to help in the search to find Sosa-Bonilla.

The St. Mary's County dispatch notified the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capital Region Command Center, where they remained on scene throughout the night and continued the search, according to St Mary's County Sheriff's Office.