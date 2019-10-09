GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County police are on scene investigating a homicide in Germantown where one female is dead and one adult male is in custody.

Police responded to the 20000 block of Dunstable Circle around 9 p.m. Monday evening.

Officers confirmed a homicide when they arrived and pronounced the female dead on scene .

As of now, officials have not released the identity of the victim nor the details of the cause of death.

Officials said they do not believe this was a shooting related incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.

