GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County police are on scene investigating a homicide in Germantown where one female is dead and one adult male is in custody.
Police responded to the 20000 block of Dunstable Circle around 9 p.m. Monday evening.
Officers confirmed a homicide when they arrived and pronounced the female dead on scene .
As of now, officials have not released the identity of the victim nor the details of the cause of death.
Officials said they do not believe this was a shooting related incident.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.
