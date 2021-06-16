Home security cam shows wild shootout in Germantown neighborhood; detectives hoping homeowners can help them learn more

A security video from a home in Germantown showed multiple people exchanging gunfire in the middle of a residential neighborhood in the town.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A Nest home security cam in Germantown, Maryland captured a startling and brazened shootout that happened June 5 in the area of Mill Pond Terrace and Mill Pond Court. Now, Montgomery County Police detectives are hoping the public may be able to help them find out more about what happened and who was involved.

No victims were reported to have been struck by the gunfire, according to MCPD.

MCPD released the video on social media and YouTube showing the neighborhood shootout that happened around 1:45 p.m.

In the video, it shows multiple people wearing mostly black or dark clothing firing multiple shots while hiding behind cars in the driveway of the home that provided police with the security video.

Later in the morning on June 5, officers were made aware of the shootout after reporting to a home in that neighborhood after one of the homeowners in that area called to say he believed he was awoken to gunfire while sleeping.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Investigators are asking those homeowners in the area who have not already reviewed their surveillance camera footage from that evening to please do so and contact investigators if their cameras captured anything pertinent to this investigation

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects involved is also asked to call 5th District investigators at: 240-773-6245.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this shooting as more information comes into our newsroom.