GERMANTOWN, Md. -- A man suspected of raping three women between 2007 and 2011 was arrested by Montgomery Co. police on Friday.

Marlon Michael Alexander, age 39, of Dairymaid Drive in Germantown, was arrested for attempted sexual offense and three first-degree rapes in Gaithersburg and Germantown. He was also charged with first-degree burglary.

According to police, Alexander broke into the victims’ homes before assaulting them.

The first assault on August 11, 2007, happened around 1 a.m. when Alexander broke into the home of a 25-year-old woman in a block of Lost Knife Circle in Gaithersburg. He threatened to shoot the victim if she did not perform a sexual act and a struggle ensued.

Alexander then fled the scene and his DNA was recovered in the case.

Three years later, on June 19, 2010, at around 3 a.m., Alexander broke into the home of a 68-year-old woman in a block of Beaconfield Terrace in Germantown. He held a weapon to her head and raped her. His DNA was also found there.

Alexander would later go back and victimize the woman again on January 5, 2011 just before 1 a.m.

The assault of a third woman occurred on August 21, 2010 just after 4 a.m. The suspect broke into the home of an 86-year-old woman in a block of Father Hurley Boulevard in Germantown. This time, he had a pair of scissors while he raped the victim before hitting her with his hands.

The DNA recovered at each scene was found to match the previous assaults.

Alexander’s DNA was obtained via search and seizure warrant. On September 13, the DNA samples provided by Alexander were sent to a lab for analysis and matched the DNA at the four assault locations.

Alexander was arrested at a grocery store in Germantown on Thursday and is being held without bond.

Detectives believe he may be responsible for other unsolved sexual offenses and will continue to examine cases.

