At least three hurt in Germantown head-on crash

Some lanes were blocked Friday morning while investigators worked on the scene of the collision, police said.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Three people were taken to an area hospital after a head-on crash Friday morning in Germantown, Maryland, authorities said.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said in a tweet Friday that firefighters had to rescue at least one person who was trapped in a car following the crash.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Waring Station Road and Stoney Bottom Road. Piringer said in a tweet that some lanes were blocked in the area while investigators work to determine what led to the crash.

Details about those involved and the extent of their injuries have not yet been released by investigators.

