New bill could mean the end of gas-powered leaf blowers in Montgomery Co.

The bill will be signed into law by the County Executive and is the latest step in the County’s continued efforts to reduce noise pollution.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — By 2025, the use of gas-powered leaf blowers will be banned in Montgomery County with the passing of a new bill.

The new bill will phase out the sale, as well as the use, of gas-powered leaf blowers and leaf vacuums, which the Montgomery County Council voted 10-1 to enact. Officials say it is an amended version of the legislation County Executive Elrich sent to the Council last year. The bill will be signed into law by the County Executive and is the latest step in the County’s continued efforts to reduce noise pollution.

“It is time to acknowledge and address the negative impacts of gas-powered leaf blowers,” said Elrich. “Transitioning away from gas-powered leaf blowers is beneficial for our communities by reducing noise pollution and protecting workers. I want to thank the many residents who advocated tirelessly for this legislation.”

The new law will:

Prohibit the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers and leaf vacuums starting July 1, 2024

Prohibit the use of gas-powered leaf blowers and leaf vacuums starting July 1, 2025

Authorize a rebate program to partially offset the cost of replacing a gas-powered leaf blower or leaf vacuum with an electric leaf blower or leaf vacuum

Exempt the use of gas leaf-blower equipment for agricultural producers

Maintain noise ordinance limits for leaf blowers and leaf vacuums not to exceed 70 decibels at 50 feet

For more information on Bill 18-22, including the Sept. 26 County Council staff report, click here.

READ NEXT: