GERMANTOWN, MD -- A pickup truck collided with a home in Germantown, Md. on Friday, causing a gas leak, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

The collision happened at Rexmore Drive and Pinnacle Drive in Germantown around 5 p.m.

UPDATE Rexmore Drive & Pinnacle Drive, Germantown, collision, vehicle into house, gas leak, house evacuated, EMS evaluating, no injuries, building inspector notified, PD on scene pic.twitter.com/sS7GlhQuBc — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 7, 2018

No injuries were reported, but the home was evacuated due to a gas leak.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

