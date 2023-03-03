Maryland high school student found unconscious in McDonalds bathroom, Narcan used

Police claim Narcan was administered to the student and they were rushed to an area hospital.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A high school student was rushed to an area hospital on Tuesday after being found unconscious inside a bathroom in a Gaithersburg McDonald's. Police claim Narcan was administered to the student during this incident.

Around 11:56 a.m., officers located a Quince Orchard High School student unconscious in a bathroom of a McDonald's located in the 12000 block of Darnestown Road.

Police say Narcan was administered.

Investigators say the student has since been taken to an area hospital in stable condition to be evaluated.

The principal of Quince Orchard High Elizabeth Thomas sent a letter home to families regarding the incident. She thanked the friends of the student who took swift action and called 911 when they noticed something wrong.

This email is to inform you that a student was experiencing a medical emergency during lunch off school premises. Friends of the student took swift action to call 911 and emergency personnel arrived on scene. I along with our security team, administrators, and counseling team reported on scene to provide support to our students and reached out to families. The student was transported to the hospital and parents went to the hospital to meet them.

I want to express my appreciation for the quick action of our students to report and provide support to their friends. They followed the message we have been sharing which is when they see something, say something. This can help save lives.

We will continue to have counselors and other mental health professionals available to help our students. If you feel that your child would benefit from talking with our school counseling team or other mental health staff, please reach out to the school counseling office at 240-740-3620.

Thank you for your continued support and please feel free to reach out to me or your child's grade level administrator if you have any questions or concerns.

