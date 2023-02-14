Man accused of driving drunk when he hit, killed married couple crossing the street to vote

Miguel Antonio Ortiz and his wife Ana Margarita Ortiz were hit by a car while crossing the street to vote on Nov. 8, 2022. Both died from their injuries.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was posted on Nov. 8, 2022, when the crash was first reported.

A Maryland man is facing charges after police say he was driving drunk when he hit and killed two people who were walking across the street to vote on Election Day 2022.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), 47-year-old Davinder Singh was arrested on Feb. 10.

Investigators believe Singh was driving a Toyota Prius on School Drive just before 7:30 a.m. when he hit 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz and his wife, 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz, as they were crossing the street to vote at the school polling place.

Officers claim Singh was driving under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred.

Singh faces two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested on Feb. 10 after returning from overseas.

