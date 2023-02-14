Man accused of driving drunk when he hit, killed married couple crossing the street to vote

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was posted on Nov. 8, 2022, when the crash was first reported.
A Maryland man is facing charges after police say he was driving drunk when he hit and killed two people who were walking across the street to vote on Election Day 2022.
According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), 47-year-old Davinder Singh was arrested on Feb. 10.
Investigators believe Singh was driving a Toyota Prius on School Drive just before 7:30 a.m. when he hit 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz and his wife, 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz, as they were crossing the street to vote at the school polling place.
Officers claim Singh was driving under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred.
Singh faces two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested on Feb. 10 after returning from overseas.
The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the crash scene, which happened near a Gaithersburg polling place on Election Day. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube channel.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.