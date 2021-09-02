More than 50 people displaced by Gaithersburg apartment fire

One person had to be rescued by firefighters from the third floor.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A fire has displaced more than 50 people who lived at an apartment building in Maryland’s Montgomery County.

The Washington Post reports that the blaze broke out just after 4 p.m. Sunday in Gaithersburg.

No one was reported to be seriously injured. But one person had to be rescued by firefighters from the third floor. Montgomery County Fire officials said the fire appeared to be accidental and is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem.

But the exact cause remains under investigation. About 85 firefighters fought the blaze.

The damage to the apartment building was estimated to be about $1.75 million.