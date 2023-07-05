Funeral for fallen firefighter will take place Thursday

A funeral for fallen firefighter Brice C. Trossbach will be held at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — The funeral for fallen firefighter Brice C. Trossbach will be held this Thursday in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary's County Government, in partnership with Naval Air Station Patuxent River, announced an afternoon viewing and fireman’s prayers for the firefighter on Wednesday, as well as his funeral on Thursday.

Authorities say Brice C. Trossbach was killed while fighting a massive house fire in Leonardtown, Maryland on Tuesday.

Trossbach was responding to the two-alarm house fire in St. Mary's County with Naval Air Station Patuxent River. While fighting the fire, Trossbach fell through the first floor of the house and into the basement.

He was eventually pulled from the debris, but later died from his injuries.

The viewing and fireman’s prayers will be hosted at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. The viewing will begin at 1 p.m. and prayers will start around 7 p.m.

There will be accessible parking available at the department, but all other parking will be located at the Wildewood Shopping Center, RC Lexington Exchange Movie Theater, and Dorsey Park. Shuttle services will be provided to the department starting at 10 a.m.

To access a live stream of the fireman’s prayers, visit https://stmarysfire.org/viewing.

The funeral will be held on Thursday at the same department. The parking situation will be the same though shuttle services will begin at 8 a.m.

The funeral procession will begin at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department at noon and head down Route 235 to Gate 1 of the Patuxent River Naval Station.

The procession will enter the base, leave at Gate 2, and pass Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, Station 3. They will then process to Route 5, through the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, Station 1. Finally, they will move to Charles Memorial Gardens.

Members of the public are welcomed to line the route to pay respects but are asked only to park at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds or Leonardtown Middle School. The public is asked not to line the route anywhere else.

Internment will be a private event, but, starting at 12 p.m., shuttle services will be provided for those who wish to pay respects at the gravesite.



To access a live stream of the funeral, visit https://stmarysfire.org/funeral.

Trossbach was a Naval District Fire Fighter at NAS Patuxent River, having joined the department in August of 2019. He also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, which he served with since 2013.

The family he was trying to save all made it out safely.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Brice's family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Derrick Kingsley. “We understand that no words can fully alleviate the pain and grief they are experiencing, but we want them to know that our entire NAS Patuxent River family stands beside them, offering our support, love, and prayers. In the face of this tragic loss, we are reminded of the tremendous risks our firefighters face each shift to keep our installation and our community safe. They put their lives on the line without hesitation, demonstrating remarkable bravery and commitment to the well-being of others. We are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice. Brice’s loss is not only felt by us at Pax, but by the greater Southern Maryland community as well.”

The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department said Trossbach grew up in the fire house, and first joined LVFD at the age of 16 as a probationary officer. He became a full member at 18.

"Firefighting was in Brice’s blood, his father is a life member of LVFD, and he served alongside his uncles and brother," a spokesperson for LVFD said.

Those who knew him say he always wanted to be a firefighter.

“I’ve known Brice since he was a little kid following his dad to the Leonardtown Fire Station when I was the Chief there, and he always wanted to be a firefighter,” said Gerald Gardiner, Deputy Director of Emergency Services for St. Mary’s County. “To see him come up from that kid, to the man and firefighter he’d become, makes this loss especially hard. His respect for those he helped, the mentorship he provided the younger guys coming up, and the service he gave to the nation and Southern Maryland community will leave a big hole in our hearts.”

Firefighters were first called to the 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in Leonardtown, near St. Mary's River State Park, around 5 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a house fire. Arriving crews found a home in flames. Trossbach was one of the first people to enter the home.

Homeowner Richard McNeil was home at the time of the fire, along with his wife and adult daughter. McNeil said his daughter first heard a huge bang, and the three fled the house, thinking lightning had struck. They all made it out safely, and no pets were left behind.

McNeil said he wasn't sure why firefighters went back in.

"All I can say is I'm sorry it happened," McNeil said. "It's hard to explain how it hurts inside."