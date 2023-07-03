Driver remembered, community demands safety improvements on Route 15 after deadly tanker explosion

Ronald Heiston of Frederick County, Maryland died while hauling gasoline for Sheetz convenience stores, family and friends say.

FREDERICK, Md. — Truck driver Ronald Heiston was a beloved father, grandfather and husband who was a well known supporter of a youth gymnastics program in Frederick County, according to a family-approved fundraising post.

Heiston died Saturday when the gasoline tanker truck he was driving was involved in an accident on Route 15 North between the Rosemont Avenue and Seventh Street exits in Frederick, according to his family and friends.

Maryland State Police said they're waiting to issue their own confirmation of the driver's identity, pending a report from Maryland's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Family and friends, however, have begun honoring his life and are asking for support through a meal delivery fundraiser.

The explosion and fire also damaged homes on nearby Apple Avenue. The Hernandez family was displaced when their home was badly burned. A fundraising effort raised more than $23,000 by Tuesday evening.

The accident has resulted in demands for immediate safety improvements along the congested US-15 corridor through Frederick from residents near the highway. The area where the accident happened is not protected by a guard rail.

Many residents, including Frederick County State Delegate Karen Simpson, say a sound wall is the obvious solution.

“Safety is really the most important thing,” Simpson said Tuesday.

Modernization and widening of U.S. 15 through Frederick has been a top transportation priority in the region. Maryland’s State Highway Administration is currently in the design phase of a widening project that could being construction as soon as 2026, according to SHA documents.

The agency received $167 million in late 2022 to move forward with a reconstruction of the road from the intersection with Interstate-70 to Maryland Route 26, according to the documents. Rendered drawings of the proposed project envision guard rails on the roadside.

An SHA statement issued in the wake of the accident does not address demands for walls. The agency said it will wait for the completion of a State Police investigation.

“Once we receive the final police report, State Highway Administration traffic engineers will review and assess potential needs at the site, which could involve line striping, sight distance, guardrail and lighting," the SHA statement said. "There also will be an assessment of any damage to signs, pavement, storm drainage or other infrastructure to determine the scope of repairs needed following the crash."