Family raising money for 18-year-old Wise High School senior killed in crash

The family hopes to raise $20,000 to bring 18-year-old Cayliy Haygood back home to Texas to be laid to rest.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The family of an 18-year-old Wise High School senior killed in a crash along Ritchie Marlboro Road in Prince George's County is raising money to help cover funeral costs.

Cameron Haywood is the organizer of the GoFundMe for 18-year-old Cayliy Haygood. She hopes to raise $20,000 to help bring Cayliy back home to her family in Texas to be put to rest.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, police say a white BMW was speeding down Ritchie Marlboro Road when it crashed into the back of a landscaping trailer parked in the right lane

As a result of the crash, 18-year-old Cayliy Haygood was pronounced dead.

She was a passenger in the car of another senior at nearby Wise High School. The driver, an 18-year-old male student, was taken to an area hospital for treatment following the collision. According to officials, he did survive.

As of Friday, March 17, a total of $13,410 has been raised through the GoFundMe to help cover costs.

Neighbors say Ritchie Marlboro Road is known to have speeding problems and asks law enforcement to address it.