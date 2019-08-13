PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — As of Monday night, police were still searching for a murder suspect in Prince George’s County.



18-year-old Duron Hudson is accused of murder in the District on June 22.



Police said they responded to reports of a shooting along the 300 block of K Street, Southeast in June. When they arrived, 22-year-old George Hendrix was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.



Hendrix later died at the hospital.



Federal agents finally caught up with Hudson last week. They executed a search warrant at a home along the 1900 block of Belle Haven Drive near FedEx Field in Landover.



However, Hudson jumped out a window and ran away naked.

A witness who didn’t want to be identified said he was walking along a wooded path when he saw Hudson, “fully naked, running for his life.”



Investigators followed up on several leads over the weekend. They believe Hudson is still near Landover, wearing clothes.

He’s still considered dangerous.



The U.S. Marshals Office is offering a reward for any information that leads to Hudson’s arrest.

