Public's help wanted locating Charles Co. fugitive wanted for alleged sexual child abuse

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A fugitive, who is wanted for alleged sexual child abuse, is being sought after by investigators with the Charles County Sheriff's Office. They are now asking for the public's help locating him.

Katravien Tyrieus Vercher, 24, of Waldorf, was recently indicted on multiple counts of sexual child abuse, according to authorities. The warrants are charging him with sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and other related charges.

The warrant unit of the sheriff's office has been searching for Vercher, but he has not yet been found. The wanted man has been described as being 5'9" and 185 pounds. Vercher is said to frequent Waldorf, Oxon Hill and areas of D.C.

