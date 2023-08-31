Public's help wanted locating Charles Co. fugitive wanted for alleged sexual child abuse

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A fugitive, who is wanted for alleged sexual child abuse, is being sought after by investigators with the Charles County Sheriff's Office. They are now asking for the public's help locating him.
Katravien Tyrieus Vercher, 24, of Waldorf, was recently indicted on multiple counts of sexual child abuse, according to authorities. The warrants are charging him with sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and other related charges.
The warrant unit of the sheriff's office has been searching for Vercher, but he has not yet been found. The wanted man has been described as being 5'9" and 185 pounds. Vercher is said to frequent Waldorf, Oxon Hill and areas of D.C.
Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Rickard at 301-609-3282 ext. 0660. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered through the crime solvers program for the tip that leads to an arrest in the case.
