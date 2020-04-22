ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville restaurant was heavily damaged after a fire early Wednesday morning, but the owner says they expect to be back open soon.

Montgomery County firefighters were called around 6:30 a.m. to the Fresh Baguette restaurant in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive in Rockville.

Arriving crews were able to contain the fire to a large commercial oven in the kitchen, officials said. The building was evacuated and no one was hurt.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, investigators said it started in a large commercial oven and spread to nearby duct work.

Although there was significant damage reported, Fresh Baguette's owner tells WUSA9 that they expect to be back open for carryout and delivery by Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the health inspector was notified of the fire.

Some roads were closed around Hungerford Drive while firefighters were on scene getting the fire under control Wednesday.

