Heads-Up: Possible freight strike could suspend MARC, VRE services Friday

As national railroad companies and labor unions continue to work to reach agreements on a contract, local commuter lines prepare for the worst.

WASHINGTON — A possible nationwide freight train strike may impact thousands of commuters in the DC region.

Freight railroad companies like CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern have until Friday to reach agreements with multiple labor unions. According to the National Railway Labor Conference, if voluntary settlements are not reached before then, rail service could be disrupted across the country.

Two major commuter rail lines have already said locals should expect changes if all railroad labor disputes are not settled.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Authority said it would immediately suspend all MARC service on the Camden and Brunswick lines.

MDOT MTA says CSX Transportation owns and maintains both the Camden and Brunswick lines. CSX also dispatches MARC trains.

“MDOT MTA recommends MARC Camden and Brunswick Line passengers plan for alternate travel options in the event of a strike,” he said.

Penn Line service will not be impacted on Friday, according to MDOT MTA. If a strike does occur, you can find alternative options to MARC service here.

As a result of an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions, CSX has notified MDOT MTA that there is the potential for a labor strike starting the morning of Friday, September 16 - https://t.co/yrWCitXxUo (1/3) pic.twitter.com/BYI7OWwUQK — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) September 12, 2022

VRE relies on railroads hosted by both CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern. The railway service said any labor strike would result in the immediate suspension of all VRE train service until a resolution is reached.

“We of course hold out hope for a resolution, by all concerned, before the Friday deadline,” VRE stated.

VRE said it also recommends its riders plan ahead in the event of a possible strike.

VRE says its trains, on average, carry 20,000 people daily throughout the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, MARC says it has an average weekday ridership of 36,000 people on its three service lines.

Prior to the strike threat, VRE had just announced it would make all trips on its service free through September.

VRE is FREE all of September. Experience a commute like no other! VRE is safe, reliable, clean, convenient and comfortable. Plus, VRE trains have restrooms and you can eat onboard. Relax and leave the driving to VRE. More at: https://t.co/h8qOp0qQg3 or https://t.co/cqhY00LKBy pic.twitter.com/3gMuDQgqJP — Virginia Railway Express (@VaRailExpress) August 22, 2022

Amtrak has also announced plans to cancel service on its California Zephyr, Empire Builder and Southwest Chief Train lines Tuesday. However, none of the service’s local lines seem to be affected.

The Association of American Railroads (AAR) is a railroad policy organization that claims to focus on the safety and productivity of rail carriers.

The AAR estimates a service interruption on America’s railroads could idle more than 7,000 trains daily.

The AAR says a federal statute named the Railway Labor Act governs the bargaining process between railroad companies and its 115,000 unionized employees. The association said the purpose of the act is to encourage parties to settle disputes without disrupting national rail service.