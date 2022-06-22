Just Keep Swimming: Free swimming lessons June 23 in Prince George's County

Bowie State University and Prince George's County Fire and EMS want to ensure that more people know how to swim and learn the safety protocols while in the water.

Summer has arrived, and Mother Nature has brought the heat and humidity with her. Many families will be looking for ways to beat the heat -- such as swimming. But not everyone has been safely trained.

Bowie State University and Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department wants to fix that. They have partnered together to ensure that more people know how to swim and to discuss water safety.

The swim program will start on Wednesday, June 23, and each class will hold a 45-minute session.

Lessons are not only for children, but adult beginners are welcome to sign up as well. The shallow end of the pool is 4-feet deep, and children who can't stand in that depth must be accompanied by an adult.

Available times for swimming lessons are as follow:

9 a.m.

10 a.m.

12 p.m.

1 p.m.

5 p.m.

6 p.m.

7 p.m.

To register for the swimming lessons, click here.

It's not too late to sign up for a free swimming lesson! Join us tomorrow and be a part of 2022's World's Largest Swimming Lesson!

The pool is located in the James P.E, Complex. Park in Lot H. For more information, contact Aquatics Coordinator Mark R Wascavage at mwascavage@bowiestate.edu or 301-860-4739.

Recent drownings in McLean, Alexandria, Annapolis, and Fairfax Station are putting water safety at the top of many people's minds. According to experts drowning can happen within seconds and often can be silent.