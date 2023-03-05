Free summer concert series kicks off in Bethesda

On Friday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., head to the corner of Norfolk & St. Elmo Avenues for live music.

BETHESDA, Md. — What's better than music? Live music! This summer a free concert series is returning to Bethesda.

On Friday nights, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., head to the Streetery on Norfolk Avenue to hear tunes from local artists. The Streetery is located between St. Elmo and Cordell Avenues.

This year's concert series kicks off Friday with artist Elikeh.

A diverse range of music will be played from bands at the series, including blues, folk, rock and soul.

Officials say new this year includes a Concert for Kids, kicking off Friday, June 30 at 11:30 a.m.

For a full list of expected performers and more information on the concert series that runs May through July, click here.

