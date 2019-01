MARYLAND, USA — The City of Praise Family Ministries of Landover is hosting a free grocery giveaway Tuesday afternoon for furloughed government employees.

Free groceries will be handed out between 4 and 6 p.m. at the ministry's food distribution center located at 8806 Brightseat Rd. in Landover.

In 2018 their food distribution center in Prince George's County helped more than 27,000 people.