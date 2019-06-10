FREDERICK, Md. — Hundreds gathered in Frederick County, Maryland Sunday for two separate rallies over the hot-button issue of immigration.

Both rallies centered around the efforts to end a program that allows the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to remove undocumented immigrants from the county who have committed crimes.

At the Frederick Unity Rally at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater, some 200 people gathered to spread the message that everyone is welcome in the county, regardless of their immigration status. The Unity Rally was organized by Resources for Immigrant Support and Empowerment, or RISE, Coalition of Western Maryland.

Just a short distance away at the Baker Park Bandshell, those on the opposite side of this issue say they support law enforcement efforts to collaborate with ICE. The Citizens for 2-87-G Rally support the program which was implemented in the county in 2008. Officials said the program allows deputies to ask a suspect's immigration status if the person is booked on a crime. It also allows law enforcement to begin deportation proceedings.

The Citizens for 2-87-G Rally

Speakers at the rally included "angel moms" -- those who've lost loved ones in crimes committed by illegal immigrants -- Thomas Homan, former acting director of ICE, Senator Michael Hough and Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

The Frederick Police Department scheduled additional staff to accommodate both rallies.

