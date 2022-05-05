Mayor of Frederick tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Michael O'Conner tested positive Wednesday morning and is reportedly self-isolating at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor has tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the county.

He is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms but is in "good spirits" while he is quarantining.

“This serves as another reminder of the seriousness of this global pandemic and the ongoing challenges that remain,” Mayor O’Connor said in a Facebook post.

Mayor O'Connor will work remotely until he is cleared to return to work at City Hall.

“Despite being vaccinated and boosted and our community being in a state of low transmission, breakthrough infections remain a real concern,” O'Connor wrote on Facebook.

Mayor O’Connor said he continues to follow the CDC guidance regarding testing in an effort to safeguard the health and well-being of his colleagues and all residents he encounters.

Contact tracing is being conducted to notify colleagues and community members he came in contact with earlier this week.