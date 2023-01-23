Frederick police shoot, wound man after he fired shots in his home

The man was hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Frederick, Maryland, shot and wounded a man after officers received a report of the man firing a gun inside his home. The wounded man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

Frederick Police Department officers were called to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road around 12:30 a.m. Investigators learned that the man's wife was inside the home hiding in a closet. When officers got to the scene, they established a perimeter and were able to see the man holding a gun through a window, police said in a press release.

The responding officers immediately entered the home and one officer fired his gun, striking the man. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.

The man was taken to a local trauma center for treatment where his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. One officer sustained a minor hand injury while trying to get into the house. No bystanders were hurt, police said.

Frederick Police have not yet released the name of the officer who fired his weapon. He has been placed on administrative duties pending an investigation. It remains open and active.

Maryland State Police will conduct an investigation into the officer's use of force in conjunction with FPD's Professional Services Division. All body-worn camera footage will be turned over to MSP for the investigation.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said it's important to let an outside agency handle the investigation.