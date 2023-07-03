Frederick Police arrest, charge 13-year-old boy for armed robbery

A BB handgun was recovered from the suspect and seized as evidence in this case.

FREDERICK, Md. — A 13-year-old boy faces multiple charges for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Frederick, Maryland.

On Monday, March 2, 2023, around 12:01 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of N. Market Street for a report of a robbery.

At the scene, officers were told that a man was attempting to steal items from a downtown business.

During the alleged robbery, an employee of the business and another person inside the store at the time were assaulted. Police claim a handgun was displayed by the suspect who then fled the scene.

Detectives canvassed the immediate area after the robbery and were provided audio and video surveillance footage from the establishment.

One officer quickly recognized the suspect in the surveillance video from a previous case as the 13-year-old boy.

By conducting a thorough investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect by name and subsequently find out where he was located.

Due to his age, police will not release his name.

Investigators say the juvenile was arrested, processed, and released to the custody of his parents.

Police say the teen faces the following charges:

Robbery

Armed Robbery

First Degree Assault

Second Degree Assault

Theft

Destruction of Property