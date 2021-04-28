Man arrested for father's murder after physical altercation turns deadly

When officers entered the home, they located the man dead in a bedroom.

FREDERICK, Md. — A man has been arrested Wednesday after a physical altercation with his father turned deadly, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were responded to the 7000 block of Hames Court in the Farmbrook community around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check when they found 66-year-old Terry Lynn Shifflett dead.



Terry's son, 33-year-old Sean Christopher Shifflett, met deputies outside of the home when they arrived at the scene and told them that there was a physical altercation between him and his father.

When officers entered the home, they located Terry Shifflett dead in a bedroom.

Sean was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center for questioning. Police said Sean admitted to detectives that a physical altercation did happen between the two.