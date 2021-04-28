x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Man arrested for father's murder after physical altercation turns deadly

When officers entered the home, they located the man dead in a bedroom.

FREDERICK, Md. — A man has been arrested Wednesday after a physical altercation with his father turned deadly, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were responded to the 7000 block of Hames Court in the Farmbrook community around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check when they found 66-year-old Terry Lynn Shifflett dead.

Terry's son, 33-year-old Sean Christopher Shifflett, met deputies outside of the home when they arrived at the scene and told them that there was a physical altercation between him and his father. 

When officers entered the home, they located Terry Shifflett dead in a bedroom.

Sean was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center for questioning. Police said Sean admitted to detectives that a physical altercation did happen between the two. 

Sean was charged with first-degree murder and was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case number: 21-038168.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.