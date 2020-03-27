MIDDLETOWN, Md. — A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after his wife was found dead in a wooded area, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. She had been reported missing days earlier.

Kathleen (Katie) Lehan, 37, was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on March 22 from the Middletown, Md. area, authorities said.

During the initial missing person's investigation, there were several inconsistencies with Thomas Lehan's story -- the victim's husband -- and that led sheriff's believe he was a person of interest.

Authorities searched the South Mountain area of Reno Monument Road with help from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, Customs and Border Patrol, Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Maryland State Police.

The search, which included the use of a helicopter, K-9 units, and ground search teams, continued for several days and became further evidence that Thomas Lehan was involved in his wife's disappearance, authorities said.

Officials said they executed a search warrant in Lehan's home where they found more evidence of his involvement.

Lehan then led investigators to a creek bed in a wooded area off of Burkittsville Road where they found Katie's Lehan's body.

Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Thomas Lehan was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He remains in custody at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities ask that anyone with additional information to call Detective Leveille at 301-600-1046. Tips can also be left anonymously at 301-600-4131.

The family asked the sheriff's office to share this message with the public:

"We want to thank all of our friends, family and loved ones. The community has wrapped their arms around us. We appreciate all of the support. At this time, we would like to ask for privacy as we navigate this news."

