'Snow emergency' declared for City of Frederick, public school system goes completely virtual for Wednesday

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The City of Frederick has declared a "snow emergency" which will close city offices, facilities and non-essential operations for the city as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from city officials.

Frederick County Public Schools has also moved classtime to fully virtual due to the conditions that will impact the region.

In the City of Frederick, vehicles must be removed from designated Snow Emergency Routes by 10 a.m. The Downtown City Parking Garages will be open for free off-street parking starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Areas north and west of D.C. such as northern Loudoun, northern Montgomery, Fairfax, Manassas, Frederick, could pick up 3 to 6 inches as these areas will also be favored for cold air, but could also get some mixing that would cut down on snow totals.

FCPS MD Schools all Virtual Day of Instruction, Wednesday, December 16.

No in-person small group instruction.

Telework encouraged.



Afterschool/evening activities are canceled.



Winter Storm Timeline Wednesday - Thursday:

7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Rain and snow slowly begin to fall across the region.

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - More areas see rain and snow and some sleet mixing in.

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Rain picks up in D.C. and areas south, snow gets a little heavier in northern suburbs.

6 p.m. - 12 a.m. - Rain, snow continue with some sleet and freezing rain mixing in some areas. Most of the mixing will be along the rain/snow line.

12 a.m. - 5 a.m. Thursday - Areas that had rain begin to transition to a little snow before the storm pulls away. Most precipitation ends by 5 a.m.