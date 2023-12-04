Frederick County Sheriff to take leave while fighting federal charges

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins pleaded not guilty Monday in an alleged machine gun buying scheme. The judge ordered a seizure of all Jenkins's guns including his duty weapon.

BALTIMORE — The five-term sheriff of Frederick County, Maryland announced he would go on a leave of absence after an appearance in federal court Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty for allegedly assisting in a fraudulent scheme to obtain illegal machine guns for a local shooting range owner and political supporter.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins declined to speak to reporters as he left the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore after being released without bail by Federal Judge Beth Gesner.

His office released the following statement:

“Out of respect for the men and women of this agency and not to interfere with the effective operations, I am going to take a leave of absence, effective end of business, Friday, April 14, through the end of this judicial process,” said Jenkins. “I have full confidence in the system, and I know that my innocence will prevail at the end of all of this and that I will be found not guilty.”

Chief Deputy Col. David Benjamin, a 37-year veteran of the agency, assumes delegation of authority from Jenkins. Benjamin became the chief deputy in 2006 and oversees the day-to-day operations of the FCSO law enforcement and corrections bureaus.

At an arraignment hearing Wednesday, Judge Gesner ordered that all the guns in Jenkins personal possession be surrendered, including the pistol he carries as sheriff.

Jenkins's attorney Andrew White argued that Jenkins has been “cooperating and speaking to federal law enforcement authorities for almost a year now,” and should be allowed to keep his guns.

White said Jenkins has received death threats and should maintain the capacity to defend himself.

Prosecutors said Jenkins guns posed a potential risk. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise noted that guns were seized in previous cases involving police officers and that surrendering guns is a standard condition for pre-trial release.

Jenkins's co-defendant, shooting range owner Robert Krop, runs a business called The Machine Gun Nest where he rents out fully automatic weapons to recreational shooters by the hour.

Prosecutors accuse Jenkins of falsifying documents that helped Krop buy some of his guns, by claiming they were intended as demonstration and training guns for the Sheriff’s department.