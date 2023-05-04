x
Maryland

Middletown schools locked down in Frederick Co. after teen boards bus with knives

Police say 15-year-old Jesse Allen Crow was reported missing from Pennsylvania.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Schools in Middletown, Maryland, were placed on secure status Thursday because of an incident on a school bus. Police say a teenager reported missing from Pennsylvania got onto a Frederick Co. Public Schools bus with two large knives. 

Police have identified the teenager as 15-year-old Jesse Allen Crow. Investigators are still searching for him. He is described as being 6 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown vest, blue jeans and wearing a bright orange hat. 

Police released an image of Jesse Crow and asked anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately. 

Credit: Frederick Co. Sheriff's Office

Police say Crow got onto the bus early on Thursday and showed two students two "very large knives" in sheaths. He exited the bus at Middletown High School and walked away from the school

Middletown High School, Middletown Middle School and Middletown Primary School were placed on secure status around 10 a.m. Those in the area should expect a heavy police presence. 

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

