Frederick Co. health officials warn public after fox test positive for rabies

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A rabid fox has Frederick County health officials warning residence in the community to seek out advice from their health provider if they came in contact with a fox between Saturday, Feb. 27, and last Saturday.

County health officials tested a fox after it was captured by animal control on March 13, according to a statement from county officials.

Animal control officers found the fox in the area of the Yellow Blaze Trail that runs parallel to Foxville Road, after it reportedly attacked one person and chased several others.

"To protect your family from possible rabies exposure, do not touch or play with wild or stray animals and make sure that your pets are currently vaccinated,” said Barry Glotfelty, Director for the Health Department’s Environmental Health Services.

According to Frederick County health officials: Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals (warm-blooded animals who nurse their young) and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite. Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime. The disease is nearly always fatal to humans.

If any pets had contact with the fox, consult with your veterinarian and notify the FCHD’s Environmental Health Office at 301-600-1717.