Numerous Frederick County water rescues highlight dangers of flooding amid strong storms in the region

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Numerous water rescues in Frederick County, and at one point, over 80 roads closed, showed why the flooding was such a big deal for communities amid storms from the remnants of Hurricane Ida hitting the DMV region.

The 17 water rescues in Frederick County on Wednesday afternoon created a hectic few hours for police and medics, according to county officials.

The number of water rescues needed meant officials had school buses rerouted back to schools after multiple rescues had officials in the county scrambling to help people. This was not long after a driver and 10 students were quickly rescued from a school bus that was stuck on a bridge in Thurmont due to the flooding, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

Residents in one Frederick County community helped send help to people trapped by flooding when outside assessing how bad it was themselves.

FCSO said it had rescue crews near trouble spots for flooding in the county, which is why rescuers were able to respond quickly to people trapped.

Watershed areas that are used for runoff in Frederick County were inundated by water levels that are not normal. This was highly evident at Baker Park's watershed in Frederick, Maryland.

In other parts of Maryland, storms brought strong winds, heavy rains and two reported tornadoes.