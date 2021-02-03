Propane explosion inside Frederick County house leaves man injured, displaces 10 people

People in the home were able to escape before the explosion that caused massive damage to the house.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man faces significant burn injuries after a propane explosion inside a Frederick County home Monday evening, according to tweets from the county's fire department.

10 people in all were displaced by the fire and are being helped by the American Red Cross, according to the county's fire department.

Pictures from our WUSA9 chopper showed massive destruction to the home in the 10500 block of Old Annapolis Road in Libertytown.

Firefighters say the man that was injured has been transported to a hospital in the area and that the other people in the home were able to get out before the explosion.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene investigating.

8:38pm | 10500blk Old Annapolis Rd, Libertytown | House Explosion | propane tank explosion in the basement | 1 civilian injured | Trooper 3 en route | FM and building inspector requested — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) March 2, 2021