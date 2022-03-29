Officials ID Frederick County deputy who shot man allegedly violating protective order

Officials say suspect, Jacob Wilford, may face further charges depending on the results of the ongoing investigation.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has identified the six-year veteran of the force who shot a man accused of assaulting deputies in Knoxville, Maryland, over the weekend.

Department officials said Deputy 1st Class Brian Mothershead shot 22-year-old Jacob Wilford when Wilford allegedly threw an unidentified object at deputies serving a domestic violence protective order.

Wilford was served with the order in the evening of March 25 and later returned to the prohibited property. Deputies responded a short time later and found Wilford hiding behind a shed on the property. According to officials, when deputies ordered him to come out, Wilford threw the object at deputies.

Mothershead then shot Wilford in the arm. Wilford was administered first aid before being transported by Frederick County EMS to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Detention Center. He was moved to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on March 28, according to officials.

Wilford was initially charged with violation of a protection order and second-degree assault. However, officials say that there may be additional charges for Wilford depending on the results of the investigation.

Medical staff at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center will continue to take care of Wilford for his injuries, according to officials.