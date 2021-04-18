x
Person killed in Frederick Co. crash on I-70 after vehicle engulfed by flames

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A crash on I-70 Sunday in Frederick County led to the death of one passenger that was unable to get out of the Subaru Outback that became engulfed in flames, according to Maryland State Police (MSP). 

The crash happened eastbound on I-70 in the area of Mount Phillip Road, said MSP.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Subaru Outback lost control, collided with a roadway sign, then collided into the guardrail on I-70 eastbound, said Maryland State Police.

MSP said the driver of the Subaru Outback was able to get out of the car, unlike the passenger they were in the car with.

The driver of the Subaru Outback was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment, according to MSP. 

Alcohol has not yet been ruled out as a primary factor for the collision, said MSP. This does not mean they have determined alcohol was involved in any manner yet.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

