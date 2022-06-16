1 child, 7 adults displaced in Frederick building fire

The three-story building is comprised of the Frederick Book Arts Center on the first floor, with apartments on the second and third floors.

FREDERICK, Md. — Fire crews and first responders worked quickly to put out a fire in a three-story building in Frederick Wednesday night, and make sure people inside were safe.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of W. Patrick Street around 10:45 p.m. for a reported building on fire with people possibly trapped inside.

Once on scene, crews found smoke coming from the building and called for additional help. Crews began immediately searching the building, and helped all people inside get to safety.

When backup arrived, they used ladders to find where the fire was and extinguish it. In total it took 50 firefighters about 15 minutes to fully extinguish the fire. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The building is comprised of the Frederick Book Arts Center on the first floor, with two apartments on the second floor and two apartments on the third floor. A total of seven adults and one child were safely evacuated, according to firefighters. Those displaced are being helped by the building owner to find a place to stay.