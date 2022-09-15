Frances Tiafoe Day: Prince George’s County throws welcome home party for tennis star

The Friday party will welcome Tiafoe as county leaders, officials and residents join together to congratulate him on his impressive performance at the US Open.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — After the tennis star's headline and history-making performance at the U.S. Open, one local county is preparing to welcome home Frances Tiafoe with the same excitement generated by his wins.

Tiafoe became the first American man to make it to the semifinals since 2006, and the first Black American to make it to the semifinals since 1972 during his historic U.S. Open run. He also defeated the No. 2 ranked player in the world, Rafael Nadal.

The Prince George's County native will be celebrated by residents and local leaders alike on Friday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. In addition, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will declare it Frances Tiafoe Day across the county.

The party will take place at College Park, Maryland nonprofit, Junior Tennis Champions Center, where Tiafoe has previously trained, and the same center his father helped to build.

The event reached capacity Thursday.