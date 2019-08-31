FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick Police Department is investigating after shots were fired early Saturday morning.

Around 1:37 a.m. officers were called to the 600 block of North Market Street for the report of gunshots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police later learned that three other victims -- two men and a woman -- went to local hospitals on their own with gunshot wounds from the same shooting. Authorities do not believe this was a random shooting. It appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

While police continue to investigate, they are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Matt Irons at 240-674-8942.

RELATED: A Frederick man traveled from Maryland to New York to have sex with kids. Now he's facing child porn charges

Anonymous callers can contact the department by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

RELATED: Montgomery County Police arrest, charge Montgomery Village man for the murder of his wife

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.



