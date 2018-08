ANNAPOLIS, MD -- Police have located a critical missing 95-year-old man who was last seen in Annapolis, Md.

James Brennan was last seen on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Medical Parkway in Annapolis.

CRITICAL MISSING: 95 y/o James Brennan. Last seen on 8/1/18 at 7:30 pm in the 2000 block of Medical Parkway in Annapolis. He is 5'7" and 170 lbs. Brennan was last seen driving a black 2011 DTS Cadillac bearing VA tags POW2150. pic.twitter.com/FR2GuN7eOT — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 2, 2018

He was described by police as being 5'7" and 170 lbs.

Brennan was last seen driving a black 2011 DTS Cadillac bearing VA tags POW2150.

Help find missing vet and former POW Lt. Col. James C. Brennan, JR. USAF (retired), 95. Call @PGPDNews if you find him. @wusa9 Please share. pic.twitter.com/e4BSAysaMk — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) August 2, 2018

© 2018 WUSA