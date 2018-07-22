UPPER MARLBORO, Md.- Do you remember the first conversation you had with your parents about love and relationships? For some, it’s not an easy conversation to have, but a special event this week hopes to change that.

The Prince George’s County Family Justice Center (PGCF JC), an initiative of the Circuit Court, and An Earthly Embrace will host the center’s first #TeensTalkBack: A Candid Conversation on Love and Relationships for Teens and Parents event.

The center’s director, Denise McCain, and Advocate Sandrine Symone stopped by WUSA9 Sunday morning to talk about it.

Symone, a survivor and international speaker on self-love, talked about the challenges of opening up to her mother as a teenager.

“It was really hard for me to talk to my mom. She was a Caribbean mom and when I went to her to talk about one of my first relationships, she was like, 'That’s not important you need to focus on your education,'" said Symone, who then explained how relieved she was years later when her mother started listening to her and showing support. “I think it’s important for parents to understand and realize that their children are looking for validation; They want to be heard.”

McCain told WUSA9 the event will helps parents and teens create the dialogue Sardine once looked for.

“Unfortunately, what we know and understand is that teens are involved in dating relationships that sometimes include domestic violence,” said McCain, who then talked about signs of an unhealthy relationship. “When guys want to know where you are all the time, the constant texting, not wanting you to be with friends that you normally engage with.”

It’s designed to raised awareness about teen dating violence that will help teens and young adults understand what healthy relationships look and feel like.

Speakers will share personal stories of survival and engage teens and parents in an interactive workshop to help start conversations on the topics mentioned above.

The event is Thursday, July 26 from 6:30 to 8p.m. at the Prince George’s County Family Justice Center, which is located at 14757 Main Street Upper Marlboro, MD 20772.

The forum is open to the public, but attendees must RSVP here.

