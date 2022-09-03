Former UMD employee faces up to 20 years after alleged theft scheme of over $1 million

Over several years, officials say the employee abused her position to defraud the university of over $1 million

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A University of Maryland College Park employee has been indicted for theft after allegedly defrauding the university, Prince George's County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Wednesday.

Braveboy said Lisa Schuetz, of Severn, Maryland, was indicted for one count of theft of over $100,000 and a lesser included count of theft between $1,500 and $250,000.

Braveboy said the total amount of the theft Schuetz is accused of defrauding from the university is $1,134,887.66.

UMD police conducted an investigation and learned that from 2016 to 2020, Schuetz allegedly abused her official position and purchasing authority by engaging in a scheme to defraud UMD, Braveboy said.

During a virtual media briefing, officials were unable to get into the specifics of what was stolen or release any additional facts of the case.

“The charges that Ms. Schuetz is facing are serious. Financial crimes can have devastating consequences and we will continue to take strong action to investigate and prosecute Ms. Schuetz,” said Braveboy. “I want to thank the University of Maryland Police Department for their hard work on this case and for working with my Public Integrity Unit to bring this investigation to this point.”

Schuetz faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

