Independent investigation claims former Montgomery Co. principal was promoted despite being actively investigated for sexual harassment

Dr. Joel Beidleman had at least 18 verbal or written complaints filed against him from MCPS staff members, parents and union members.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County School Board has released its findings after an independent investigation into the promotion of a former principal amid sexual harassment and bullying allegations.

Investigators identified and interviewed 30 current and former employees to get their findings.

Officials say Farquhar Middle School Principal Dr. Joel Beidleman was unanimously promoted at a June meeting to become principal at Paint Branch High School while under investigation for sexual harassment.

The report claims multiple members of the administration, who were part of the promotion process, knew that Beidleman was under an active investigation at the time of his promotion. Those individuals did not ask about the specific nature of the allegations against Beidleman.

After his promotion, the report alleges key MCPS leaders failed to take action to correct the situation and failed to properly notify the Board once they knew specific details about the allegations against Beidleman and the disposition of the investigation. According to the report, key leaders with MCPS learned of the disposition of that investigation by July 19, 2023, but did not share that information with the Board until August 4, 2023.

Evidence in the report also suggests that MCPS has long-standing practices and processes in place that are resulting in anonymous and informal complaints not being formally investigated.

MCPS has since revoked Beidleman's promotion and placed him on administrative leave.