COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A former Miss Pakistan World was ejected and killed in a crash in College Park, Maryland on Sunday.

Maryland State Police said 32-year-old Zanib Naveed was driving a 2018 Mercedes CL2 down Route 1 at the MD Route 200 when she struck a curb and overturned in an attempt to take the southbound curve.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:40 p.m. for the reported crash. They said Naveed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Naveed was crowned Miss Pakistan World in 2012 and served as the President of the Miss Pakistan USA organization, according to her Facebook page.

Officials said Naveed was the only person in the car during the incident and no other cars were involved.

Police have ruled out alcohol as a cause of the collision.

Prince George's County police are still searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Upper Marlboro on Nov. 14. Investigators have determined the striking vehicle is a 2017 to 2019 Ford Super Duty truck, with damage on the right passenger side.

Police said around 8:50 p.m., a car was traveling along Brown Station Road when, for reasons which remain under investigation, the car struck and killed an adult male pedestrian.

The driver did not remain on the scene.

The pedestrian has been identified as 31-year-old Nathan Frazer of Stratham, New Hampshire.

Frazer was taken to the Department of Corrections by Prince George’s County Police at 1:55 a.m. on November 14 and released on personal recognizance at 6:51 p.m. He walked off the premises around 7:14 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should call 1-866-411-TIPS.

