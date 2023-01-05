x
Maryland

Former high school teacher accused of sexual offenses against student in Maryland

The police department says the school system removed 43-year-old Manuel Navarro-Montero as a teacher upon learning of the allegations.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A former high school teacher is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a female student on school grounds.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, 43-year-old Manuel Navarro-Montero has been charged with multiple sexual offenses and second-degree assault.

Police began investigating the former Meade High School teacher in January.

Investigators say a female student claims Navarro-Montero touched her inappropriately over and under her clothing while in the school building. The girl filed a police report and detectives began looking into the teacher. 

Navarro-Montero was officially arrested and charged on Monday. He faces one count of third-degree sex offence, one count fourth-degree sex offence, one count fourth-degree sex offence - position of authority and one count second-degree assault. 

Anyone with information may contact detectives at 410-222-4700. 

